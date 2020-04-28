Report: Potential £17.4m Everton signing has been months in the making

Everton are reportedly pursuing Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

According to the Daily Mail, Everton have wanted Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo since January as they explore a deal for the summer.

It's claimed that Everton were keen to sign Todibo in the winter window, but he instead joined Schalke on loan with a view to a permanent move.

Schalke won't be paying the £21million clause as they will instead explore other options, allowing Everton to swoop by opening talks over a £17.4million deal.

That Everton have wanted Todibo for so long shows that this potential deal has been months in the making, and Marcel Brands may now be in a strong position to land his man.

Barcelona have made Todibo available as they look to raise funds for their own signings, and their new asking price means Everton could save around £3.5million just by waiting.

In that time, Everton have also seen how Todibo adjusted to playing in the Bundesliga, featuring seven times for Schalke whilst playing alongside Everton loanee Jonjoe Kenny.

Everton may have missed out in January, but they're now in a superb position to land the 20-year-old for cheaper than expected – and as Carlo Ancelotti seeks defensive reinforcements, signing a top young talent like Todibo would have to be considered a win for Brands.