Report: Newcastle make important decision as transfer plans begin

Olly Dawes
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United have brought Steve Nickson back into the fold.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle United are bringing back Steve Nickson from furlough as the club look to find transfer targets for the summer.

Nickson and the rest of the Newcastle scouting setup were placed on furlough last month, as the club looked to find ways to deal with the global pandemic.

Now though, with the club's big-money takeover set to go through, Newcastle won't have the same financial concerns moving forward – and they're now planning for signings.

 

It's claimed that head of recruitment Nickson is now back working again, and is working on a list of transfer targets for Steve Bruce, seemingly working on the basis that he will remain in charge.

Nickson doesn't actually know the budget Newcastle will be working with yet, but there's reasonable expectation that Newcastle will splash the cash.

FootMercato claim that Newcastle want Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, Real Betis playmaker Nabil Fekir and Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani in an exciting triple swoop.

Add in that ESPN believe Willian and Dries Mertens are targets too, and it looks like Newcastle could be in store for a big summer with all this money set to be available.

Nickson will now work on finding other targets, and Magpies fans will love this news, as it points towards Newcastle having big transfer plans in mind.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

