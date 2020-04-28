Quick links

Report: Newcastle considering 65-year-old manager who's won 20 trophies

Danny Owen
Premier League giants Newcastle United might just be re-awakening - but could Flamengo and Benfica legend Jorge Jesus be heading to St James' Park?

Newcastle United have identified veteran coach Jorge Jesus as a potential replacement for Steve Bruce at St James’ Park, according to Goal.

The list of managers linked with the Magpies job is growing by the day.

And amid suggestions that Mauricio Pochettino, Luciano Spalletti, Max Allegri and Lucien Favre are in consideration, we can now add a 65-year-old with a forked tongue and a silver-coated CV into the mix.

Jesus has a reputation and a track record that Pochettino, Spalletti and Favre would love to call their own. The preening Portuguese has won a remarkable 20 trophies across his storied career in the dugout, transforming Benfica into a dominant force back home before tasting glory at Sporting Lisbon, Al-Hilal and Flamengo.

Just last year, Jesus guided a giant of Brazilian football to a domestic double. In fact, only Roberto Firmino’s goal in the Club World Cup final against Liverpool denied Flamengo a historic treble.

Goal adds that Jesus was nearly handed the reigns to the Newcastle job last summer when Rafa Benitez rode off into the sunset.

Now, with his contract due to expire in 2021, the veteran could finally get his chance to shine in the Premier League for the very first time.

If Newcastle want to bring back the glory days, or live through ‘The Entertainers’ era once more, then this bouffanted tactician could be the man for the job.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

