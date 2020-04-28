Quick links

Report: Moyes wants West Ham to sell two of Pellegrini's signings this summer

David Moyes of West Ham United looks on during Training at Rush Green on January 28, 2020 in Romford, England.
Jack Wilshere and Carlos Sanchez have both struggled to make much of an impact at West Ham United this season.

David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United celebrates during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and West Ham United at Bramall Lane on January 10, 2020 in Sheffield, United...

West Ham United boss David Moyes actively wants to sell both Jack Wilshere and Carlos Sanchez, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Sanchez and Wilshere have both struggled to make any sort of impact at West Ham since being brought in by former manager Manuel Pellegrini.

And Moyes is reportedly planning to offload the pair in the summer, as he looks to reshape his midfield ranks.

 

Sanchez just does not look up to the quality required to represent West Ham, while Wilshere has struggled badly with injury.

When West Ham signed Wilshere they always knew that his fitness issues could prove a problem, and the England international has been unable to stay off the treatment table.

West Ham United's Jack Wilshere applauds the West Ham fans at the end of the game during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on August 25,...

West Ham are also said to be prepared to listen to offers for many of their other players, as they look to raise funds.

The Telegraph claims that Felipe Anderson, Manuel Lanzini and Issa Diop are all wanted by other clubs, with bids potentially coming in for the trio.

If West Ham were to lose Anderson, Lanzini or Diop it would be more of a blow as the trio have all been key players for Moyes’s side this term.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

