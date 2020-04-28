Report: Moyes wants West Ham to sell two of Pellegrini's signings this summer

Jack Wilshere and Carlos Sanchez have both struggled to make much of an impact at West Ham United this season.

West Ham United boss David Moyes actively wants to sell both Jack Wilshere and Carlos Sanchez, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Sanchez and Wilshere have both struggled to make any sort of impact at West Ham since being brought in by former manager Manuel Pellegrini.

And Moyes is reportedly planning to offload the pair in the summer, as he looks to reshape his midfield ranks.

Sanchez just does not look up to the quality required to represent West Ham, while Wilshere has struggled badly with injury.

When West Ham signed Wilshere they always knew that his fitness issues could prove a problem, and the England international has been unable to stay off the treatment table.

West Ham are also said to be prepared to listen to offers for many of their other players, as they look to raise funds.

The Telegraph claims that Felipe Anderson, Manuel Lanzini and Issa Diop are all wanted by other clubs, with bids potentially coming in for the trio.

If West Ham were to lose Anderson, Lanzini or Diop it would be more of a blow as the trio have all been key players for Moyes’s side this term.