Report: Mourinho has made it clear he wants £50m signing, Spurs have now made contact

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has made it clear that he wants Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic signed this summer.

It's claimed that Manchester United and Chelsea are keen on the Serbian, as are Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Juventus as a fierce race ensues.

Mourinho wanted Milinkovic-Savic at Manchester United, and has now allegedly made it clear that he wants to bring him to Tottenham, with Spurs now making contact with an enquiry.

Lazio allegedly want at least £50million for Milinkovic-Savic, meaning Spurs would need to raise funds for such a move given the financial implications of the global pandemic.

It's honestly difficult to see Tottenham splashing that kind of money on one player right now, but Mourinho does already know the player's representative.

Milinkovic-Savic's agent is Mateja Kezman, the former striker who played for Mourinho at Chelsea; they didn't have much success together, but maybe it can play into Tottenham's hands.

Milinkovic-Savic is skilful and power midfielder who can fill many different roles in midfield, but may do his best work as a box-to-box player.

With five goals and seven assists this season, Milinkovic-Savic has been impressive again for Lazio, and he could be Tottenham's big summer signing if Mourinho gets his way – even if it's hard to see a move happening.