Report: Liverpool starting to believe signing £250m star is possible, they're working on it

Liverpool have been linked with Kylian Mbappe for years, and it is claimed that Jurgen Klopp's side are working on bringing in the forward.

Liverpool believe that they are a real chance of completing a swoop for Kylian Mbappe in 2021, which is why they are positioning themselves to take the Frenchman off PSG now, according to Le10 Sport.

Recent reports in the French publication claim that Jurgen Klopp has spoken to Mbappe’s dad in the hope of persuading the clinical forward to Anfield.

And it is said that Liverpool now have genuine hope that the transfer could occur next year, when Mbappe’s contract at PSG is running down.

The 20-year-old forward currently has two years left on his deal with PSG, and if he doesn’t pen a new contract Liverpool want to take advantage.

The Reds are said by the Daily Mirror to realise that they would have to pay £250 million to take Mbappe, but next summer they believe it could be a possibility.

If Mbappe hasn’t penned new terms then PSG could be under pressure to sell, otherwise they will risk losing their prized asset on a free.

Even the mega-rich French club surely won't want to lose such a valuable asset for no money, and Liverpool now are reportedly starting to think that a huge bid next summer may persuade them to sell.

Even if Liverpool were to spend a world record transfer fee on Mbappe he could still prove a smart investment.

Mbappe looks set to become the next best player in the world, and he could potentially lead their front-line for the next decade if he was to arrive on Merseyside next year.