Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Report: Liverpool starting to believe signing £250m star is possible, they're working on it

John Verrall
Kylian Mbappe of PSG celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain at Old...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool have been linked with Kylian Mbappe for years, and it is claimed that Jurgen Klopp's side are working on bringing in the forward.

Kylian Mbappe of PSG celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain at Old...

Liverpool believe that they are a real chance of completing a swoop for Kylian Mbappe in 2021, which is why they are positioning themselves to take the Frenchman off PSG now, according to Le10 Sport.

Recent reports in the French publication claim that Jurgen Klopp has spoken to Mbappe’s dad in the hope of persuading the clinical forward to Anfield.

And it is said that Liverpool now have genuine hope that the transfer could occur next year, when Mbappe’s contract at PSG is running down.

 

The 20-year-old forward currently has two years left on his deal with PSG, and if he doesn’t pen a new contract Liverpool want to take advantage.

The Reds are said by the Daily Mirror to realise that they would have to pay £250 million to take Mbappe, but next summer they believe it could be a possibility.

PARIS, FRANCE - November 14: Kylian Mbappe #10 of France and Antoine Griezmann #7 of France during the France V Moldova, 2020 European Championship qualifying group H match at Stade de...

If Mbappe hasn’t penned new terms then PSG could be under pressure to sell, otherwise they will risk losing their prized asset on a free.

Even the mega-rich French club surely won't want to lose such a valuable asset for no money, and Liverpool now are reportedly starting to think that a huge bid next summer may persuade them to sell. 

Even if Liverpool were to spend a world record transfer fee on Mbappe he could still prove a smart investment.

Mbappe looks set to become the next best player in the world, and he could potentially lead their front-line for the next decade if he was to arrive on Merseyside next year.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch