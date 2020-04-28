Quick links

Report: Leicester City could beat Liverpool to the signing of speedster

Danny Owen
Two in-form Premier League clubs, Brendan Rodgers' Leicester and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, reportedly want Olympiakos left-back Kostas Tsimikas.

Leicester City are leading Premier League rivals Liverpool for the signature of Kostas Tsimikas with FOS Online pointing out that the Olympiakos star would only be a back-up option under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

As avid Eredvisie talentspotters will tell you, it seemed only a matter of time before a speedy Greece international was catching the beady eye of clubs in the biggest league of all.

Tsimikas tore Dutch defences apart with his perfectly-timed overlaps during a loan spell at Willem II and, since returning to Piraeus in the summer of 2018, he has taken his game to a whole new level.

Olympiakos are now facing a major challenge as they look to hang onto a 23-year-old who has produced seven assists from left-back this season, starring against Olympiakos and Tottenham in the Champions League to boot.

FOS Online claims that Brendan Rodgers is going head-to-head with the club he very nearly led to Premier League glory in 2014 for Tsimikas’s signature. But despite Liverpool’s status as the greatest football club in the world right now (it’s official after all), it seems that a move to the King Power is more likely.

After all, Liverpool already have a certain swashbuckling Scotsman, Andy Robertson, holding onto the left-back spot with a vice-like grip. At Leicester, the situation is a little more fluid with Ben Chilwell heavily tipped to depart this summer (The Times).

Either way, the £23 million-rated Tsimikas looks certain to be playing Champions League football again next season – with Leicester, Liverpool or Olympiakos.

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

