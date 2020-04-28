Report explain £30m star's current stance on joining Everton after talks with Ancelotti

Everton have been strongly linked with Lille defender Gabriel.

According to Le10 Sport in France, Lille defender Gabriel has yet to tell Everton that he will be joining the club despite a move appearing close.

Earlier this month, The Guardian reported that Everton were moving close to a deal for Gabriel, having made real progress in their bid to sign him for around £30million.

However, with the global pandemic still ongoing, it's hard for Everton get the deal boxed off, and it's now claimed that Gabriel has yet to actually decide on a move or communicate a decision to Everton.

Gabriel has allegedly spoken to Carlo Ancelotti about a move to Goodison Park, and he thinks Everton's offer is 'great', but there is scope for the move to be hijacked.

Leicester City are reportedly willing to better Everton's offer to Lille, and both Arsenal and Chelsea are still in the mix, with Gabriel possibly hoping for a big move to a club like Arsenal or Chelsea.

He allegedly sees those as a step ahead of Everton, and a decision will only arrive in the coming weeks despite the Toffees laying such great groundwork.

It may not be a coincidence that SPORT now claim Everton are in talks to sign Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo, possibly setting up a move as an alternative to Gabriel.

Everton face an anxious wait to find out whether Gabriel will actually accept their offer or not, but there doesn't seem to be much more they could do right now.