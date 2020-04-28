Report: Everton join Newcastle in race for international star Koeman called 'wonderful'

Carlo Ancelotti reportedly wants Everton to bring Donny Van de Beek to the Premier League from Eredivisie giants Ajax.

Everton have joined Premier League rivals Newcastle United in the race to sign Donny Van de Beek from Ajax this summer, according to Le10 Sport.

With the Eredivisie season brought to a premature end due to the ongoing global health crisis, there is a very real chance that an Amsterdam academy graduate has already played his final game for the reigning Dutch champions.

It always felt likely that Van de Beek would go this summer, 12 months after Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong bid farewell. And the Premier League is calling for a goalscoring midfielder who has perfected the kind of last-gasp darts which Paul Scholes and Frank Lampard made their trademark.

According to reports, Carlo Ancelotti has encouraged Everton to make a move for the £47 million-rated Dutch international.

And a Newcastle side who will be buoyed by that £300 million takeover have apparently identified Van de Beek as a big-name marquee signing.

With ten goals and 11 assists this season, after 17 and 13 across 2019/20, Van de Beek would stroll into Steve Bruce’s starting XI without breaking sweat.

If he chooses Everton, however, a man who has been relentlessly linked with Real Madrid could provide the kind of productivity that Gylfi Sigurdsson has been unable to in recent months.

Ronald Koeman, the former Toffees boss who now coaches Van de Beek at international level, will surely be hoping that a move to Goodison Park comes to fruition. After all, a player Koeman described as ‘wonderful’ can only benefit from working under a legendary tactician like Ancelotti.