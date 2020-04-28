Report: Everton have offered £35m target a four-year target at Goodison Park

Carlo Ancelotti reportedly wants to reunite with his former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich star James Rodriguez in the Premier League.

Everton have offered James Rodriguez a four-year contract at Goodison Park, according to Mundo Deportivo, with Carlo Ancelotti keen to reunite with the £35 million-rated Real Madrid misfit.

The appointment of a three-time Champions League winning manager appears to have opened new doors for the perennially mid-table Everton. After all, Ancelotti is not only one of the most successful coaches in the game, he is also one of the most likeable.

This affable Italian has acted as something of a father figure to some of the biggest names in world football and Rodriguez is one of many who produced the best performances of his career on Ancelotti’s watch.

The Colombian, a £71 million signing from Porto after winning the 2014 World Cup Golden Boot, notched a staggering 17 goals and 18 assists during Ancelotti’s final season at the Bernabau.

Such is the strength of their relationship, both player and coach jumped at the chance to reunite at Bayern Munich two years later. And, if reports are to be believed, one of the game’s most high-profile power couples could find themselves entwined once again at Goodison Park.

Real will sell James for a cut-price £35 million and Everton have allegedly offered him a deal that would keep him on Merseyside until the summer of 2024. Wolves, Arsenal and Chelsea are interested too in a high-profile Jorge Mendes client.

Ability-wise, there is little doubt that James would be one of the most naturally gifted footballers to pull on the iconic blue shirt in the 21st century. But whether he has the speed or the physicality to adapt to life on English shores is another matter.

If there is one man who can get James performing at the peak of his powers again though, it’s Ancelotti.