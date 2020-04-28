Report: Everton and Newcastle among five PL clubs targeting 'huge' midfield talent

Premier League clubs like Crystal Palace and Southampton want Stromsgodset's Johan Hove, as do Championship duo West Brom and Fulham.

Stromsgodset’s Johan Hove could be on his way to the Premier League with 90Min claiming that Everton, Southampton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are keen on a Scandinavian starlet.

While it’s a little too soon to wheel out the ‘golden generation’ tag, never before have Norway boasted such an array of talented, technically gifted footballers.

With Martin Odegaard, Josh King, Sander Berge, Kristoffer Ajer, Erling Haaland and Frederik Mitsjo forming a rather formidable spine, the poor relations of Scandinavian football look set to make a real splash at the delayed Euro 2020 tournament.

And while Hove is yet to prove himself in a top European league, it seems like only a matter of time before this fresh-faced 19-year-old is handed his big break.

90Min claims that Everton, Southampton, Manchester United Palace and a newly-moneyed Newcastle side have all scoured Hove this season.

A skilful and creative central midfielder who made 42 Eliteserien appearances last season while earning comparisons with Real Madrid wonderkid Odegaard, he also has admirers at promotion-chasing Championship duo West Bromwich Albion and Fulham.

"He is a huge talent and the greatest talent we have at the club now," coach Bjorn Petter Ingebretsen says, in quotes reported by 90Min. "And we've had some of them before.

With so many offers on the table, Hove will have to take some time to seriously consider his options as he looks to avoid a debut season in England stuck on the bench or worse.

Maybe a move to West Brom or Fulham would help him settle on British shores. Everton director Marcel Brands, meanwhile, has a habit of unearthing rough diamonds, discovering Hirving Lozano, Kevin Strootman, Dries Mertens and co in Holland.