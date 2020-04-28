Quick links

Everton

Newcastle United

Southampton

Crystal Palace

West Bromwich Albion

Premier League

Championship

Report: Everton and Newcastle among five PL clubs targeting 'huge' midfield talent

Danny Owen
Everton Director of Football, Marcel Brands looks on prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Huddersfield Town at Goodison Park on September 1, 2018 in Liverpool, United...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League clubs like Crystal Palace and Southampton want Stromsgodset's Johan Hove, as do Championship duo West Brom and Fulham.

YEREVAN , ARMENIA - 15 July 2019; Johan Hove of Norway during the 2019 UEFA European U19 Championships group B match between Norway and Republic of Ireland at FFA Academy Stadium in...

Stromsgodset’s Johan Hove could be on his way to the Premier League with 90Min claiming that Everton, Southampton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are keen on a Scandinavian starlet.

While it’s a little too soon to wheel out the ‘golden generation’ tag, never before have Norway boasted such an array of talented, technically gifted footballers.

With Martin Odegaard, Josh King, Sander Berge, Kristoffer Ajer, Erling Haaland and Frederik Mitsjo forming a rather formidable spine, the poor relations of Scandinavian football look set to make a real splash at the delayed Euro 2020 tournament.

And while Hove is yet to prove himself in a top European league, it seems like only a matter of time before this fresh-faced 19-year-old is handed his big break.

90Min claims that Everton, Southampton, Manchester United Palace and a newly-moneyed Newcastle side have all scoured Hove this season.

A skilful and creative central midfielder who made 42 Eliteserien appearances last season while earning comparisons with Real Madrid wonderkid Odegaard, he also has admirers at promotion-chasing Championship duo West Bromwich Albion and Fulham.

Martin Odegaard #36 of Real Madrid looks for the ball against the Roma during the second half of the International Champions Cup match at MetLife Stadium on August 7, 2018 in East...

"He is a huge talent and the greatest talent we have at the club now," coach Bjorn Petter Ingebretsen says, in quotes reported by 90Min. "And we've had some of them before.

With so many offers on the table, Hove will have to take some time to seriously consider his options as he looks to avoid a debut season in England stuck on the bench or worse.

Maybe a move to West Brom or Fulham would help him settle on British shores. Everton director Marcel Brands, meanwhile, has a habit of unearthing rough diamonds, discovering Hirving Lozano, Kevin Strootman, Dries Mertens and co in Holland.

Jorgen Strand Larsen of Norway, Johan Hove of Norway and Filip Moller Delaveris of Norway celebrates after scoring during the international friendly match between China U18 and Norway U19...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch