Report: Dramatic late twist occurs in potential Newcastle takeover

A general view of St James' Park during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James Park on May 13, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United now have interest from another buyer, who has placed a bigger bid than the Saudi-based consortium.

Newcastle United’s takeover bid could have taken a dramatic late twist, as it appears a new buyer has emerged to take the club, according to the Daily Mirror.

Newcastle’s Saudi takeover was expected to go through in the coming weeks, but it has met some opposition in recent days.

Newcastle are now said to be being eyed up by American businessman Henry Mauriss, who could make a £350 million if the takeover falls through.

 

Maruiss’ bid is actually larger than the one Mike Ashley currently has on the table.

Mauriss has seen the way that FSG has transformed Liverpool, and is said to be hoping that he can make a similar impact at St. James’ Park.

The news adds more uncertainty to what is a complicated situation on Tyneside.

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley (centre right) reacts during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Cardiff City at St. James Park on January 19, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...

Newcastle fans will surely be pleased that there is another buyer interested, in case the current takeover does fall through.

And it seems that Ashley’s time at the club is coming to an end whether the Saudi-backed consortium’s bid for the club goes through or not, as there is now plenty of interest building in taking the Magpies.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

