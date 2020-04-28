Quick links

Report: Club fear they could be forced to sell £70m talent as Arsenal circle

John Verrall
Declan Rice of West Ham United applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 07, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal are said to be one of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice's admirers.

West Ham United fear that they could be forced to sell Declan Rice with Arsenal among the clubs interested in taking him, according to The Sun.

West Ham’s finances, like so many across football, have been hit by the current health crisis and it seems that Rice could now be offloaded to raise funds.

 

That will put plenty of clubs on alert, with Arsenal just one of a number of teams claimed to be interested in the England international.

Mikel Arteta is thought to be on the look out for a new defensive midfielder this summer, and Rice would offer Arsenal a lot of the qualities that they have been lacking.

The West Ham man is a strong, disciplined and commanding presence in the midfield.

There are some doubts over just how much money Arsenal will have to spend this summer, but Rice is believed to be a player on their radar.

And it seems that if the Gunners did make a sizeable bid for the 21-year-old then the possibility to West Ham accepting an offer has just increased.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

