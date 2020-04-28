Report: Club fear they could be forced to sell £70m talent as Arsenal circle

Arsenal are said to be one of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice's admirers.

West Ham United fear that they could be forced to sell Declan Rice with Arsenal among the clubs interested in taking him, according to The Sun.

West Ham’s finances, like so many across football, have been hit by the current health crisis and it seems that Rice could now be offloaded to raise funds.

That will put plenty of clubs on alert, with Arsenal just one of a number of teams claimed to be interested in the England international.

Mikel Arteta is thought to be on the look out for a new defensive midfielder this summer, and Rice would offer Arsenal a lot of the qualities that they have been lacking.

The West Ham man is a strong, disciplined and commanding presence in the midfield.

There are some doubts over just how much money Arsenal will have to spend this summer, but Rice is believed to be a player on their radar.

And it seems that if the Gunners did make a sizeable bid for the 21-year-old then the possibility to West Ham accepting an offer has just increased.