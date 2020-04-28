Report: Club decide they'll sell 23-year-old if Arsenal make £43m bid for him

Arsenal have taken Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid for the current season.

Real Madrid would sell Dani Ceballos to Arsenal for £43.5 million, according to a report in AS Sport.

Ceballos has spent this season out on loan at Arsenal, and he has impressed in patches.

Although the Spaniard has not been a permanent starter for the Gunners, he has still shown his quality in flashes.

Arsenal are now said to be interested in making his move to the Emirates Stadium a permanent one, but doing a deal is complicated.

Madrid ideally want to keep Ceballos, as they still see him as a valuable asset.

However, Los Blancos are willing to listen to big offers for the midfielder, and a bid of £43.5 million from Arsenal would reportedly be accepted.

Whether the Gunners would be willing to pay that amount of money for a player who hasn’t had a huge impact on their first-team in his first season at the club remains to be seen.

But Arteta is thought to be a fan of his compatriot, and with a deal possible, it would not be too much of a surprise to see Arsenal make an offer.

In total Ceballos has made 24 appearances for Arsenal this season, scoring once and claiming two assists.