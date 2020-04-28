Report: Club decide they'll sell 23-year-old if Arsenal make £43m bid for him

Arsenal have taken Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid for the current season.
Real Madrid would sell Dani Ceballos to Arsenal for £43.5 million, according to a report in AS Sport.
Ceballos has spent this season out on loan at Arsenal, and he has impressed in patches.
Although the Spaniard has not been a permanent starter for the Gunners, he has still shown his quality in flashes.
Arsenal are now said to be interested in making his move to the Emirates Stadium a permanent one, but doing a deal is complicated.
Madrid ideally want to keep Ceballos, as they still see him as a valuable asset.
However, Los Blancos are willing to listen to big offers for the midfielder, and a bid of £43.5 million from Arsenal would reportedly be accepted.
Whether the Gunners would be willing to pay that amount of money for a player who hasn’t had a huge impact on their first-team in his first season at the club remains to be seen.
But Arteta is thought to be a fan of his compatriot, and with a deal possible, it would not be too much of a surprise to see Arsenal make an offer.
In total Ceballos has made 24 appearances for Arsenal this season, scoring once and claiming two assists.
Have something to tell us about this article?