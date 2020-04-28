Quick links

Report: Arteta's former club could stop Arsenal landing major £43.6m signing

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal
Arsenal face new competition for Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey.

According to RMC Sport, Paris Saint-Germain have now entered the race to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey this summer.

It's claimed that PSG sporting director Leonardo is desperate to bolster their midfield this summer, and he has picked out a number of targets.

One of them is Atletico star Partey, and PSG allegedly scouted him on a number of occasions before the season was suspended due to the global pandemic.

 

Partey has a €50million (£43.6million) release clause in his contract, and PSG may be able to launch a move that Atletico just can't stop unless they can agree a new deal with him.

The 26-year-old has been linked away from Atletico of late, and The Guardian note that Arsenal are particularly keen to sign him having made contact with his agent.

Mikel Arteta would love to bring Partey into his midfield and add some steel to his side, but he could now face a nasty shock from his former side PSG.

Arteta spent the 2001-02 season on loan at PSG, but the French side may now swoop in to take one of his main transfer targets to Paris rather than see him move to London.

Partey would be a huge addition for Arsenal, but PSG's finances may just give them the upper hand in this global pandemic, leaving Arteta to sweat over a move.

