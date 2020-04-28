Quick links

Report: Arsenal target has signed pre-contract agreement with another Premier League club

Arsenal look set to miss out on Le Havre ace Pape Gueye.

According to France Football, Le Havre ace Pape Gueye has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Watford despite strong links to Arsenal.

It was claimed by Jeunes Footeux in February that Arsenal were closing in on a deal for Gueye, pipping Sevilla, Udinese, Fiorentina and AC Milan to his signature.

However, that report claimed that a €6million (£5million) deal was close with Gueye inside the final 18 months of his deal, but these new rumours are a little different.

 

It's now claimed that Gueye is actually out of contract this summer, and he has already signed a pre-contract agreement to join Watford this summer.

Gueye has allegedly penned a five-year deal on a free transfer, with Watford already making their first summer addition for Nigel Pearson.

The 21-year-old Frenchman has thrived under Paul Le Guen this season, and now heads to the Premier League to try and continue his development.

He'll join other French midfielders in Etienne Capoue and Abdoulaye Doucoure, and will hope to enjoy the same success they have at Vicarage Road.

For Arsenal, they will have to go back to the drawing board for a new midfielder, missing out on a low-cost midfielder with potential in Gueye.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

