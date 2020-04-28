Quick links

Report: Arsenal and Liverpool want 19-goal striker, Mourinho is in the race too

Olly Dawes
Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Wissam Ben Yedder.

Wissam Ben Yedder of AS Monaco during the French League 1 match between Paris Saint Germain v AS Monaco at the Parc des Princes on January 12, 2020 in Paris France

According to L'Equipe and BeSoccer, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are all interested in signing Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder this summer.

It's claimed that Monaco fear losing Ben Yedder at the end of the season, having just about managed to fend off Barcelona for him in the winter transfer window.

Yet with the global pandemic causing financial hits for all clubs, and Monaco may have to sell Ben Yedder for around €45million (£39million).

 

Premier League sides Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are all thought to be keen on Ben Yedder, with Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Valencia also in the race.

That's a lot of clubs, but it just goes to show how impressive Ben Yedder has been since leaving Sevilla for Monaco last summer.

This season, Ben Yedder has hit 19 goals and nine assists in 31 games for Monaco, continuing to prove that he is one of the most underrated strikers in Europe.

The Frenchman turns 30 in August, meaning it's difficult to see a club splashing almost £40million on him, but a move to the Premier League wouldn't be a huge shock.

Arsenal may be in the market for a new striker should Alexandre Lacazette or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang move on, whilst Tottenham need some proven competition for Harry Kane in attack.

Liverpool seems an unlikely destination; it's hard to see them splashing the cash on a 29-year-old when they're being linked with Timo Werner, but these reports suggest Ben Yedder is a name to keep an eye on.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

