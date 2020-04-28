Report: £52m Klopp target has given priority to one club - and it isn't Liverpool

Liverpool continue to be linked with Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic.

According to FC Inter News, Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is giving priority to his current side as they battle to keep him out of Liverpool's clutches.

It's claimed that Liverpool have set their sights on signing Brozovic, and may be willing to pay the €60million (£52million) release clause in his contract this summer.

Inter are unsurprisingly battling to keep Brozovic and tie him down to a new contract, with the Croatian demanding a €6million-a-year deal - £100,000-a-week – but Inter have so far only offered a deal worth £75,000-a-week.

That means Inter are at risk of entering the summer window with that release clause still in place, but it's claimed that Brozovic and agent Miroslav Bicanic are giving priority to Inter rather than Liverpool as things stand.

It seems that their first choice is to stay at the San Siro for the foreseeable future rather than move on to Anfield, though they could just use Liverpool to leverage a new deal.

Brozovic has become a key part of the Inter midfield and one of the most underrated midfielders in Europe, possessing exceptional work rate and technical ability on the ball.

The Croatian star fits into Jurgen Klopp's setup thanks to that work rate, but it seems that Liverpool are second choice as things stand, with Brozovic preferring to commit to Inter.