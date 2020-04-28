Report: £120k-a-week star could lower demands to sign for Arsenal on free transfer

Arsenal continue to be linked with a move for Willian.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are reluctant to give Willian a three-year deal on the wages he's looking for – but he may lower his demands.

It's claimed that Willian wants a deal until 2023, earning the same £120,000-a-week wages he's currently earning over at Chelsea.

The three-year commitment seems to be the big problem for Chelsea as he comes to the end of his contract, and Arsenal seemingly have similar fears.

Willian is 31, so committing to paying him £120,000-a-week until he's 34 is a concern, and Arsenal seemingly don't want to agree to such a deal.

Yet Willian himself is believed to be desperate to stay in London, and may be willing to lower his demands to keep Arsenal interested and earn a move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Brazilian has spent nearly seven years in London having joined Chelsea from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013, and he has clearly enjoyed his time in the capital.

Willian understandably wants to stay there, but with Arsenal having to be careful with their budget in light of the pandemic, it's hard to see them agreeing terms right now.

If Willian does lower his demands, then a deal could become a possibility, with Mikel Arteta seemingly keen to add him to his ranks even with Nicolas Pepe already in place on the right flank.