Rangers tipped to eclipse Celtic by 2023

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers have been firmly second best to Celtic since 2016.

Rangers have been tipped to eclipse Celtic and re-establish themselves as kings of Scottish football within three years.

The Gers have been back in the top flight since 2016 but it's been one-way traffic for the Parkhead club as far as honours go.

Since Rangers' return to the big time, Celtic have won every single domestic competition on offer and were on course for a fourth successive domestic treble this season prior to the fixtures being suspended.

In addition to that, Steven Gerrard's side were 13 points behind the Hoops when the season was halted, illustrating the gap between the two Old Firm rivals.

But former Rangers winger Pieter Huistra has told The Glasgow Evening Times that it's only temporary and believes that his old side will be top dogs again by the year 2023.

He said: "Every year Rangers have improved a little bit. They are closer to Celtic now than they have been in eight years. Within two or three years they will be past Celtic again.”

It's a very big claim by Huistra. Yes, Rangers have fared much better in head-to-head games against Celtic since Gerrard has been in Glasgow - and were very unlucky not to beat them in the League Cup final back in December.

But the table simply doesn't lie. As far as pedigree goes, the Bhoys are on another level and their consistency and ruthlessness proves as much.