Rangers-daft midfielder axed by Gerrard drops cryptic hint

Graham Dorrans struggled at Ibrox when Steven Gerrard took the reins at Glasgow Rangers.

Graham Dorrans has revealed that he remains proud over the fact that he played for boyhood club Rangers.

The Gers-daft midfielder spent two years on the Ibrox side's books, before leaving and joining Dundee in September.

Dorrans found himself being frozen out of Steven Gerrard's first-team plans at Rangers, after injury curtailed his initial success in Glasgow under Pedro Caixinha, who signed him.

The 32-year-old, who revealed that Gerrard didn't speak to him before leaving the club earlier this season, has now cryptically claimed that 'things happened' that he wouldn't want to divulge.

He told The Scottish Sun: "I grew up watching Rangers, so doing that in front of all my mates who were in the crowd was a feeling that will never leave me.

“Although it never worked out for me, that feeling alone was enough to tell me it was the right decision.

"I was trying to get back in but things happened at Rangers that I wouldn’t want to get into too much. For whatever reason, I couldn’t get fully fit and the manager decided I wasn’t going to be involved.”

It certainly seems as if there's a touch of resentment on Dorrans's parts for how he was treated toward the end of his time at Auchenhowie.

But the Scotland international, who made three appearances under Gerrard last season, is enjoying his football again and made 22 Championship appearances for the Dens Park side before the season was finished early due to the global health crisis.