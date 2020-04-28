Quick links

Rangers-daft midfielder axed by Gerrard drops cryptic hint

Graham Dorrans of Rangers vies with Connor Randall of Heart of Midlothian during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on April 22, 2018 in...
Graham Dorrans struggled at Ibrox when Steven Gerrard took the reins at Glasgow Rangers.

Graham Dorrans of Rangers vies with Niall Keown of Partick Thistle during the Betfred League Cup Quarter Final at Firhill Stadium on September 19, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Graham Dorrans has revealed that he remains proud over the fact that he played for boyhood club Rangers.

The Gers-daft midfielder spent two years on the Ibrox side's books, before leaving and joining Dundee in September.

Dorrans found himself being frozen out of Steven Gerrard's first-team plans at Rangers, after injury curtailed his initial success in Glasgow under Pedro Caixinha, who signed him.

The 32-year-old, who revealed that Gerrard didn't speak to him before leaving the club earlier this season, has now cryptically claimed that 'things happened' that he wouldn't want to divulge.

 

He told The Scottish Sun: "I grew up watching Rangers, so doing that in front of all my mates who were in the crowd was a feeling that will never leave me.

“Although it never worked out for me, that feeling alone was enough to tell me it was the right decision.

"I was trying to get back in but things happened at Rangers that I wouldn’t want to get into too much. For whatever reason, I couldn’t get fully fit and the manager decided I wasn’t going to be involved.”

It certainly seems as if there's a touch of resentment on Dorrans's parts for how he was treated toward the end of his time at Auchenhowie.

But the Scotland international, who made three appearances under Gerrard last season, is enjoying his football again and made 22 Championship appearances for the Dens Park side before the season was finished early due to the global health crisis.

Graham Dorrans of Rangers in action during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hibernian at Ibrox Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

