Predator Hunting Grounds: How to crossplay invite friends on PS4 and Epic Games

How to invite friends on either PS4 or the Epic Games store for a crossplay Predator Hunting Grounds session.

Predator Hunting Grounds received update 1.05 yesterday which should hopefully fix some of the long matchmaking and queue times. The game hasn't received the best of reviews as it's said to be lacking longevity, but one of its better features is the ability to invite mates on either PlayStation 4 or the Epic Games store for a crossplay session.

As previously mentioned, Predator Hunting Grounds hasn't received the greatest review scores as it currently boasts just a 59 critic score on Metacritic. Since its launch there have been a lot of complaints about its matchmaking times, and there have also been complaints about the crossplay feature with some bemoaning PC players for being overpowered as the Predator.

However, while its reception hasn't been the greatest, the ability to invite mates on other systems into a private party is ultimately fantastic (when it works) and below you'll discover how to do just that.

How to turn off crossplay for Predator Hunting Grounds

You can turn off crossplay for Predator Hunting Grounds by proceeding to Options and General.

Once there, you should then be able to switch crossplay from on to off so you can enjoy Predator Hunting Grounds with players solely on PS4 or the Epic Games store.

The issue with disabling the feature is that it could result in longer matchmaking and queue times, whereas the pro is that it'll help PS4 players compete against others without an advantage.

After all, despite 'master race' arguments being annoying, there's no denying the speed and accuracy advantage that comes with using a mouse as opposed to a controller.

And some people on PS4 have been complaining that PC players are too op as the Predator.

Couldn’t turn crossplay off fast enough after that match against 3 PC players in Predator Hunting Grounds, tracked my movement with newr perfect precision.



Bad habit of mine but couple that with the fact a couple of them were lagging all over the place, I’m suspicious. — V3RAK (@Hybrid210Gaming) April 27, 2020

How to play with friends on Predator Hunting Grounds

You can play Predator Hunting Grounds with friends by creating a party.

When the host has created a party, they can choose who to invite from their friends list and it's then up to the friends to accept the invitation.

Although Predator Hunting Grounds can be fun against complete strangers, much like Friday The 13th a lot of the enjoyment comes from playing with mates and messing about.

How to crossplay invite on Predator Hunting Grounds for PS4 and Epic Games

You must link your PSN and Epic Games account to crossplay invite in Predator Hunting Grounds for PS4 and Epic Games.

So, to crossplay invite in Predator Hunting Grounds, you must first visit the Epic Games website and sign in with your PS4 account to link the two.

Once you've logged into your PSN user on the Epic Games website, you'll then be able to link your PlayStation profile to your existing Epic Games account. Either that or you'll need to create your first or a brand new Epic account so you can add friends who regularly use the storefront.

After you've linked the two accounts and have your mates added on both Epic Games and PSN, you should then be able to find said friends in your possible list of invites when creating a party in Predator Hunting Grounds.

Predator Hunting Grounds crossplay invite not working

There have been some complaints that crossplay invite is not working for Predator Hunting Grounds.

Crossplay invites weren't possible in the free trial, but they are a part of the full release so they should be working as intended.

If you're unable to see Epic Games or PS4 mates in your list of possible invites, it's most likely to do with server issues and therefore something that can only be fixed by the developers.