Photo: Saint-Maximin celebrates with star Newcastle are linked to

Shane Callaghan
The Newcastle United target is familiar with one player at St James's Park.

Malang Sarr is the latest player to be linked with a move to Newcastle United [Le 10 Sport].

The Magpies could be getting a major payday in the near future if and when the Saudi-led group complete a £300 million takeover of the North-East club.

But the Nice centre-back, who's out of contract with the Ligue 1 side this summer, will be available to join Newcastle on a free transfer.

Playing for an ambitious club under new ownership is exciting and might well entice Sarr, but there's another reason at St James's Park might attract the 21-year-old.

 

If he does join Newcastle, Sarr will become team-mates with Allan Saint-Maximin once again.

The French attacker spent two years at Nice and here's a photo of them embracing one another on the pitch back in 2018.

With the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Napoli also reportedly keen, it might take more than Saint-Maximin's presence in the North-East club to get Sarr on board.

But given their history, it can't harm Newcastle's chances.

