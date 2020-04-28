Our view: West Ham could help Nottingham Forest sign £6m ace

Premier League West Ham United could reportedly let Albian Ajeti join Galatasaray - where he'll replace Championship-linked striker Mbaye Diagne.

Seldom-seen striker Albian Ajeti could already be on his way out of West Ham United this summer with Takvim claiming that the Switzerland international is a target for Galatasaray.

Considering that a host of English football outcasts are already living the life in Istanbul, including Mario Lemina, Jean Michel Seri and Florian Andone, Ajeti would perhaps look right at home at a Super Lig giant.

An instinctive penalty-box poacher who scored 21 times in his final season at Basel could, in theory, hit the net for fun in another lesser European league like the Turkish top flight.

And with the European Championships pushed back to the summer of 2021, Ajeti surely needs a fresh start if he is to keep himself in contention for a place in the Swiss squad.

He has, after all, played just 128 minutes of Premier League football for West Ham with all of his appearances coming from the substitute’s bench. This was undoubtedly another ill-fitting signing brought to England by now-departed director of football Mario Husillos, for a hefty £8 million no less,

In an intriguing twist, Championship promotion chasers Nottingham Forest might also be watching developments very closely.

A Spor claims that Sabri Lamouchi’s somewhat goal-shy side are planning a £6 million bid for Mbaye Diagne, the Senegal targetman who Gala are hoping to sell after a disastrous loan spell at Club Brugge.

That £6 million windfall could give the 2019 Super Lig champions the funds required to rescue Ajeti from his West Ham nightmare – or vice verca.