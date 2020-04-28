Normal People's ending explained: Fans left in tears after heart-wrenching conclusion

Normal People has arrived on the BBC and for fans who've binged the whole series on iPlayer, THAT ending has left a lot of people talking.

The BBC has regularly provided viewers with some incredible TV to watch but in 2020, you'll find little better than Normal People.

Adapted from the Sally Rooney novel of the same name, Normal People tells the story of two teenagers over the course of several years as they traverse their final year at secondary school before moving on to university.

The series, which has just landed on BBC One, started out on BBC iPlayer and even though it launched on April 26th, fans have already binged their way through all 12 episodes.

On top of that, it comes as no as a surprise to learn that the ending of Normal People has become a huge talking point among fans.

FILMING LOCATIONS: Explore the Republic of Ireland in Normal People

Normal People on the BBC

Normal People arrived on BBC iPlayer on April 26th and is also making its first appearance on BBC One on April 27th.

The series follows two teenagers, Connell and Marianne, and delves into their friendship and relationship as they grow closer and further apart over the span of secondary school and university.

Normal People's ending

Since we first met them as secondary school students, the lives of Connell and Marianne have been full of more ups and downs than a particularly vomit-inducing rollercoaster.

We end the series with the pair sat on their bedroom floor, in the process of moving out, as they discuss their future.

For Connell, who started out as a sporty 'lad', he instantly felt out of place at university until he discovered a passion for writing, something which eventually leads to a hugely exciting opportunity in New York.

However, he doesn't want to leave Marianne behind and she reveals that she is content with her life in Ireland after finding her place in life at university.

The final scene is a simple one but as the camera edges in closer and closer, the pair lovingly agree to take separate paths.

And as soft piano music starts to play, the screen cuts to black just in time to reflect your sobbing face in the screen.

Fans react to Normal People's ending

It's safe to say that Normal People's conclusion has left fans an emotional wreck.

The ending, which mirrors that of the book, leaves the future of the adorable pair uncertain and fans have certainly made their opinions known on social media.

One fan on Twitter wrote: "Is there a support group for people who’ve finished Normal People yet?? That ending wrecked me even more than the book did."

While another added: "Just finished Normal People. I don't even have the words. It made me feel so much. So much. The ending hit me too hard. Too relatable. Emotional wreck. Send help. Watch it. Please."

And finally, this fan's comment wouldn't be complete without the attached image:

Watched all of #NormalPeople last night in 1 sitting & wow. Now THAT's how you do an adaptation! Fearless & heartbreaking. I am WRECKED. That ending will 5evah bum me out, after everything, like I just can't, I refuse to believe & accept it lol I just... I can't yet pic.twitter.com/BMY33yZwBM — Suhaila ☕ (@Suha_718) April 27, 2020

Normal People continues on Monday evenings on BBC One while the whole 12-episode series is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.