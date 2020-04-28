Quick links

'No way, ridiculous': Some Liverpool fans really don't like transfer update they've heard

Kylian Mbappe of PSG celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B match between Celtic and Paris Saint Germain at Celtic Park on September 12, 2017 in...
Liverpool are said to be considering a move for Kylian Mbappe, if Sadio Mane does leave the club.

Kylian Mbappe of PSG celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain at Old...

Liverpool fans do not appear keen on suggestions that they could lose Sadio Mane but sign Kylian Mbappe.

Le 10 Sport claim that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has called Mbappe’s Father in an attempt to bring the French striker to Anfield.

 

Klopp is believed to want Mbappe in case Mane leaves to join Real Madrid.

But Liverpool fans are very sceptical of the transfer update, and many don’t feel that the deal would suit them.

Mane has arguably been Liverpool’s most dangerous attacker this season.

The Senegalese striker is perfect for Klopp’s tactic, and the Reds are reliant on his pace and goals.

Mane has scored 18 goals and claimed 12 assists in 38 games across all competitions for Liverpool this term, making him one of the biggest threats in world football.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has hit 30 goals in 33 games after a remarkable season for PSG, and he would surely be a wonderful addition if Liverpool could snap him up.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

