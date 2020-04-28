'No way, ridiculous': Some Liverpool fans really don't like transfer update they've heard

Liverpool are said to be considering a move for Kylian Mbappe, if Sadio Mane does leave the club.

Liverpool fans do not appear keen on suggestions that they could lose Sadio Mane but sign Kylian Mbappe.

Le 10 Sport claim that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has called Mbappe’s Father in an attempt to bring the French striker to Anfield.

Klopp is believed to want Mbappe in case Mane leaves to join Real Madrid.

But Liverpool fans are very sceptical of the transfer update, and many don’t feel that the deal would suit them.

I was excited until I read about Mane to Madrid. Which instantly makes this nonsense. Unfortunately for the Mbappe transfer. Mane isn't leaving. Especially not for Madrid haha — Phil Pelucha (@PhilPelucha) April 26, 2020

1) IF Mane went, I'd take Mbappe.



2) If I had the choice, I'd keep Mane.



3) Mane is going no where, so it's irrelevant. — Justin (@Tranq76) April 26, 2020

This is ridiculous for so many reasons but if Mbappe was to leave PSG hypothetically it would only be to join Real Madrid anyway. — Enrique Muller (@EnriqueMuller42) April 26, 2020

I wouldn't swap Mane for Mbappe end of. — Phillip Rowley (@Rowley15) April 26, 2020

even if we sign messi i wouldnt sell mane!! no way! — Ryan Keyo (Wade) (@RyanKeyo) April 26, 2020

Ridiculous — Lakilfc (@Vladan_Laki) April 26, 2020

Would rather keep Mane — RK (@rcklfc33) April 26, 2020

Mane has arguably been Liverpool’s most dangerous attacker this season.

The Senegalese striker is perfect for Klopp’s tactic, and the Reds are reliant on his pace and goals.

Mane has scored 18 goals and claimed 12 assists in 38 games across all competitions for Liverpool this term, making him one of the biggest threats in world football.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has hit 30 goals in 33 games after a remarkable season for PSG, and he would surely be a wonderful addition if Liverpool could snap him up.