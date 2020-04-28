Newcastle urged to try to sign City player Guardiola absolutely loves by ESPN pundit

Newcastle United are set to become one of the richest clubs in the Premier League when their takeover does go through.

Newcastle United should launch an ambitious swoop for Manchester City’s Phil Foden, according to Craig Burley on ESPN FC.

Newcastle’s impending takeover is set to make them one of the richest clubs in the country when it finally goes through.

And Burley has suggested that Newcastle should look at Foden rather than a superstar like Harry Kane.

“Look at some younger players," the former Chelsea and Celtic player said.

"There's been a lot of talk about Phil Foden and how much game time he is getting at Manchester City - could he go to another club? I'm just throwing that name out there.

"There are others sitting at clubs not getting game time. Could I go and get one of those clubs away from one of those clubs either on loan or for a fee to get game time?

"I don't think he [Pochettino] should go back to his former club, Tottenham, and try to blow the budget out of the water for a Harry Kane or someone like that.”

Foden certainly would be an appealing addition for Newcastle, as he looks as if he could be one of England’s finest talents.

However, City will surely want to keep hold of their prized academy graduate.

Pep Guardiola has been effusive in his praise of Foden, saying he is 'the most talented player he has ever seen', and although the 19-year-old is yet to become a regular starter for City, he has been given first-team chances.

Foden started the League Cup final for City recently and is widely expected to step into Guardiola’s starting line-up when David Silva does depart.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have been linked with plenty of other playmakers since the takeover rumours started - with Philippe Coutinho just one of the players said to be on their radar.