Newcastle United fans react to news about former manager

Shamanth Jayaram
WBA manager Alan Pardew (c) discusses tactics with assistant John Carver during the Premier League match between Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion at Liberty Stadium on December 9,...
Shamanth Jayaram Profile
Shamanth Jayaram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Magpies fans find it funny that their former manager becomes available just when they are looking for a new boss.

Newcastle fans celebrate the third goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James Park on May 13, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Newcastle United fans are on cloud nine now thanks to all the talks about the sale of their club. It looks like Magpies supporters will finally see the back of Mike Ashley with new and ambitious owners set to lead their side now.

Multiple reports have emerged linking Newcastle to the very best players in the world. The likes of Antoine Griezmann, Arturo Vidal, Kalidou Koulibaly and other players of that stature are said to be among their targets which would be incredible if any of those deals go through.

The Magpies have been linked with a number of world-class managers as well. Rafa Benitez, Massimiliano Allegri and even former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino are all said to be in the minds of the new owners which would take Newcastle to a whole new level. 

 

The likes of Alan Pardew, Steve McClaren and now Steve Bruce have all been at the receiving end of Magpies supporters at one point or another during their time there - something that the fans are glad they will not have to see again. 

However, just as reports claimed that Newcastle were in the hunt for a new manager, one of their former bosses becomes a free agent and fans find it hilarious. 

It was announced today that Alan Pardew had left ADO Den Haag on mutual consent, just four months after joining the club. (Sky Sports)

A dejected Alan Pardew the manager

Newcastle United supporters took to social media to share their views about the news and many of them joked that a return to Tyneside is on the cards. 

Here's how a few of them reacted on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle manager Alan Pardew celebrates after his team's goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light on October 21, 2012...

