Newcastle player says Arsenal tried to sign him, he was amazed

John Verrall
Newcastle goalscorer Jamaal Lascelles celebrates on the final whistle during the Premier League match between Swansea City and Newcastle United at Liberty Stadium on September 10, 2017 in...
Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles was once on Arsenal's radar when he was a youngster.

Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Oxford United and Newcastle United at Kassam Stadium on February 4, 2020 in Oxford, England.

Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles has admitted on Instagram that he was amazed when Arsenal were interested in him.

Lascelles almost moved to Arsenal when he was a teenaged prospect at Nottingham Forest, but the move fell through.

That could have been hard to take for some youngsters, but Lascelles had a wise head on his shoulders even at that age.

And the Newcastle captain says that Arsenal’s interest in him just made him more determined to succeed.

 

“I think they did, when I was 15 or 16,” Lascelles said, when asked if Arsenal tried to buy him.

“At that age for me my head didn’t go at all [when the move fell through], it was more the excitement and self amazement that Arsenal were even watching you, let alone putting a bid down. It pushed me on.”

If Arsenal had managed to bring Lascelles to the Emirates Stadium he could have turned into an excellent signing.

Jamaal Lascelles passes the ball during the Newcastle United Warm Weather Training session at La Finca Golf Resort on February 15, 2019 in Callosa de Segura, Spain.

The Newcastle centre-back has impressed this season, after putting in a series of sturdy performances at the back.

Arsenal have lacked a leader like Lascelles for a number of seasons, and there is an argument to suggest that the 26-year-old would be a regular starter for them now.

Lascelles though now has gone on record to suggest he wants to finish his career at Newcastle, meaning Arsenal may have missed their chance at landing him.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

