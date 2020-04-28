Newcastle player says Arsenal tried to sign him, he was amazed

Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles was once on Arsenal's radar when he was a youngster.

Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles has admitted on Instagram that he was amazed when Arsenal were interested in him.

Lascelles almost moved to Arsenal when he was a teenaged prospect at Nottingham Forest, but the move fell through.

That could have been hard to take for some youngsters, but Lascelles had a wise head on his shoulders even at that age.

And the Newcastle captain says that Arsenal’s interest in him just made him more determined to succeed.

“I think they did, when I was 15 or 16,” Lascelles said, when asked if Arsenal tried to buy him.

“At that age for me my head didn’t go at all [when the move fell through], it was more the excitement and self amazement that Arsenal were even watching you, let alone putting a bid down. It pushed me on.”

If Arsenal had managed to bring Lascelles to the Emirates Stadium he could have turned into an excellent signing.

The Newcastle centre-back has impressed this season, after putting in a series of sturdy performances at the back.

Arsenal have lacked a leader like Lascelles for a number of seasons, and there is an argument to suggest that the 26-year-old would be a regular starter for them now.

Lascelles though now has gone on record to suggest he wants to finish his career at Newcastle, meaning Arsenal may have missed their chance at landing him.