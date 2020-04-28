Why is John McEnroe the narrator of Never Have I Ever? Explaining Netflix's bizarre casting choice

Never Have I Ever has arrived on Netflix but the biggest surprise is the identity of the show's narrator.

The latest addition to the streaming service is Never Have I Ever, a school-based teen comedy that definitely stands out from the crowd.

The series' unique approach can be seen (or heard) right from the first minute of the opening episode as who should appear as the show's narrator other than tennis legend, John McEnroe.

But why on Earth is the tennis star-turned commentator acting as the narrator in Never Have I Ever?

Never Have I Ever arrived on Netflix on April 27th, 2020.

The ten-episode series, which is partly inspired by the life of writer Mindy Kaling, tells the story of Devi Vishwakumar, a typically uncool and nerdy teen who is aiming to climb the school social ladder and has just started to discover the opposite sex.

Very quickly in episode 1, we are very quickly introduced to the series' narrator and bizarrely, that narrator is John McEnroe.

Why is John McEnroe the narrator in Never Have I Ever?

John McEnroe's appearance in Never Have I Ever comes courtesy of the show's co-creator Mindy Kaling, who at Vanity Fair's 2019 Oscar's party, reportedly approached the tennis legend with an idea.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, McEnroe explained Kaling's unexpected approach and revealed his thoughts: "What? Okay, sounds like something that would be different," and different it turned out to be as hearing McEnroe's unmistakable tones is certainly a huge surprise.

As to why Mindy Kaling wanted McEnroe to appear in the series, we have to look at the relationship between Devi and her father, Mohan, who we meet through flashbacks after he passes away in the opening montage.

It could easily be said that McEnroe is there to symbolise Devi's deceased father as he was a huge fan of McEnroe's, something that is revealed in the opening episode, and some of McEnroe's fiery temper is even said to have passed into the character of Devi as well.

This is not the first time John McEnroe has acted

Surprisingly, John McEnroe has an impressive 22 acting credits to his name according to IMDb.

Something that is much less surprising is the fact that the 61-year-old tennis icon appears as himself in 15 of those acting roles.

The most prominent of McEnroe's film and TV appearances have come in the likes of 30 Rock, the 2004 film Wimbledon and even 2018's Ocean's Eight.

Never Have I Ever, which features John McEnroe as the series' narrator, is available to stream now after releasing on April 27th, 2020.