Never Have I Ever: Who is Darren Barnet? Explore the age, Instagram and previous roles of Paxton actor

Never Have I Ever has arrived on Netflix and introduces fans to the dazzling Darren Barnet.

Netflix is obviously best known for its worldwide streaming service that curates content from around the world, bringing us some of the biggest and best films to hit cinemas in recent years.

Not only that but the streaming giant has also been growing its reputation for producing its own films and TV shows in order to help diversify its content.

And, one of the most impressive aspects of Netflix's original content is the number of opportunities the streaming service gives to up and coming actors, helping them to further their careers.

An excellent example of that comes in the newly released Never Have I Ever with the inclusion of Darren Barnet among the cast.

ALSO IN THE CAST: Meet the Canadian Netflix star in just her first role

Never Have I Ever on Netflix

Never Have I Ever arrived on Netflix on April 27th, 2020.

The ten-episode series, which is partly inspired by the life of writer Mindy Kaling, tells the story of Devi Vishwakumar, a typically uncool and nerdy teen who is aiming to climb the school social ladder and has just started to discover the opposite sex.

Very quickly in episode 1, we and Devi are introduced to the hunkiest hunk at her school, Paxton Hall-Yoshida.

Introducing Darren Barnet as Paxton

Taking on the role of Paxton in Never Have I Ever is Darren Barnet.

The 29-year-old Japanese American actor may seem a little old to be playing a high school student but the lighthearted series manages to pull it off.

Darren Barnet was born and raised in Los Angeles and has been wanting to become an actor since the age of five. When he was just 12, his family relocated to Orlando, Florida.

Following a spell at Berry College in Georgia, where Darren appeared in a number of plays and short films, he returned to Los Angeles and has been working in the industry ever since.

Away from the screen, Darren Barent is highly active on social media, especially Instagram where he has over 92,000 followers at the time of writing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darren Barnet (@darrenbarnet) on Apr 15, 2020 at 1:21pm PDT

Darren Barnet: Films and TV

At the time of writing, Darren Barnet has appeared in 20 acting roles according to IMDb.

The 29-year-old made his acting debut in 2011 when he appeared in the short film Storage.

Since then, he's gone on to appear in some much bigger productions including Criminal Minds, S.W.A.T. and Turnt which is arguably his biggest role to date.

The most high-profile appearance of Darren's career to date came in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. where he appeared in a guest role in the show's final season.

Never Have I Ever, starring Darren Barnet as Paxton, is available to stream now on Netflix after releasing on April 27th, 2020.