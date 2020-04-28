Quick links

Ndombele has just made it so clear how he feels about Tottenham

Shane Callaghan
Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham Hotspur poses for a photo at Enfield Training Centre on July 02, 2019 in Enfield, England.
The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur's French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele (L) and Tottenham Hotspur's Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez look on during the English Premier League football match between...

It hadn't been a rip-roaring first season for Tanguy Ndombele at Tottenham Hotspur prior to the season being suspended.

The French midfielder joined Spurs in a club-record £63 million deal last summer but struggled to find his best form under Mauricio Pochettino and then Jose Mourinho.

A combination of injury issues and a loss of form has seen speculation that Tottenham could offload him when the transfer window opens, with Barcelona reportedly keen.

But the former Lyon star has cryptically poured water on the rumours that he's dying to leave North London.

 

Ndombele took to Instagram on Monday night and posted a montage of some of his best bits in a Tottenham shirt.

In addition to that, the 23-year-old also posted a caption which, when translated to English, reads 'Nothing to report'.

 
 
 
Both uploads - the video itself and the caption - are fairly strong hints that Ndombele isn't pushing for a move to leave Mourinho's side at the first available opportunity.

Considering £63 million was spent on him, the talent is certainly there and it's just a case of Mourinho getting the best out of him.

Tottenham Hotspur's French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele (L0 vies with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves (C) during the English Premier League football match between...

