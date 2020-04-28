The Last Kingdom: Meet Millie Brady - Netflix's incredible Lady Aethelflaed

With the UK’s lockdown continuing for at least another couple of weeks, there has never been a better time to immerse yourself in great, original television shows.

Netflix has only just released the fourth season of their hugely popular The Last Kingdom series and fans of the historical drama are eager to know more about the lead actors.

Lady Aethelflaed has been one of the main characters in The Last Kingdom story since her introduction in the first season and the ‘Lady of Mercia’ remains incredibly popular with fans.

Who plays Lady Aethelflaed in The Last Kingdom?

Lady Aethelflaed is played by English actress and model, Millie Brady.

Born as Camilla Brady, the 26-year-old currently lives in Hampstead, North London with her sister. Outside of her work in front of the camera, Brady is best known for modelling with Miu Miu and dating One Direction star Harry Styles back in 2013.

In a 2018 interview, Brady shared with readers that she was drawn to the role of Aethelflaed because she is “not simply a hero, she’s got so many layers and feels very real.”

Millie added, “I think it’s just very important that all our heroes have such a rich history and also the storyline of each character is quite complicated and none of them is just your stereotypical hero or baddy.”

What else has Millie Brady starred in?

Many of us will recognise Brady from her roles in ITV’s White House Farm (2020) as Sally Jones, Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) as Princess Catia and the hilarious comedy-horror flick Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016) as Merry Bennet.

Brady has also starred in Mr Selfridge (2014) as Violette Selfridge and Legend (2015) as Joan Collins. She was also originally cast as Princess Renfri in Netflix’s The Witcher series. However, the decision was made to reshoot some of the early scenes, meaning that the role was then given to Emma Appleton.

Later this year, Brady will feature in the much-anticipated thriller Intrigo: Samaria and the American web-series The Queen’s Gambit later this year.

You can check out her Twitter @camilla_brady and Instagram @millie_brady