Is Mean Girls on Disney Plus? Where to stream Lindsay Lohan's classic teen comedy

Mean Girls celebrates its 16th birthday this week but can you stream the classic teen comedy online?

This will make you feel very old indeed.

Mean Girls, the classic teen comedy starring Lindsay Lohan, released 16 years ago this month.

We know, our knees feel like they're creaking now too.

The film, which tells the story of homeschooled Cady Heron as she attends public school for the first time has arguably become a much bigger hit in the years since its original release than when it first hit cinemas.

Interest in the film is always high with fans no doubt scouring the internet's streaming services on a regular basis in search of Mean Girls.

But is the classic teen comedy available on the newly released Disney+?

Is Mean Girls on Disney Plus?

No, mean Girls is not available to stream on Disney Plus.

Unfortunately, the Lindsay Lohan teen comedy, which has become a cult classic in recent years, is not available to stream on the Disney+ streaming service and there's a good reason for that.

Why is Mean Girls not on Disney Plus?

Mean Girls is a Paramount Pictures film and Paramount is one of the few film studios that Disney doesn't own... yet.

As a result, Mean Girls is nowhere to be seen among the Disney+ catalogue of content.

Where is Mean Girls available to watch?

Unfortunately, just like on Disney+, Mean Girls isn't available on standard streaming sites such as Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

However, the film is available to buy or rent digitally on the likes of Google Play, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and other similar sites.

Alternatively, the DVD is also available for those of you who prefer physical media.