Manager claims £20m star wants to quit Arsenal

The Arsenal winger apparently doesn't want to go back to North London.

It looks like Henrikh Mkhitaryan might have his heart set on leaving Arsenal.

The Armenia international was due back to North London this summer after being loaned to Serie A side Roma last year.

But the global health crisis has thrown football and the transfer market into disarray, though it's been reported that Arsenal had agreed to extend Mkhitaryan's loan in Italy until the end of their season.

And although Roma boss Paulo Fonseca has confirmed his desire to keep the Gunners winger in the Italian capital, he also revealed that the player himself is also keen to stay.

 

He told Il Messagero: "I want him to stay and he wants to stay too. However, it should be clear that everything is now on hiatus and we will have to talk to Arsenal.

"I want to continue working with him because he is a great player and a great man."

According to Corriere Dello Sport, the North Londoners are looking for around £20 million to sell Mkhitaryan on a permanent basis.

But it seems unlikely that they'll be able to get that amount. It's a significant sum for someone who turns 32 in January anyway, but especially when you consider the climate.

With every club around Europe getting hammered financially at the moment, Roma might not be able to stump up that sum - and Arsenal, with no Champions League football on the horizon, won't be in the position to hold them to ransom.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

