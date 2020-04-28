Liverpool in talks to sign 21-year-old powerhouse striker - report

Liverpool are reportedly negotiating with the striker's agents at the moment.

Step aside Timo Werner. Liverpool might have their eyes locked on a different striker.

The Reds have been strongly linked with a move for the German attacker in recent weeks, amid speculation that the player himself is keen on a switch to Anfield.

But if one report from France is true, Liverpool won't be signing Werner.

That's because Le 10 Sport have reported that the Premier League champions elect are negotiating with the representatives of Lille gem Victor Osimhen right now.

The 21-year-old marksman, who can play anywhere across the front three, has scored 13 goals in 25 Ligue 1 starts for the French side this season.

Le 10 Sport add that although Liverpool haven't made a bid for Osimhen - who could be fetch as much as £70 million - they are speaking to his entourage about a move to Merseyside.

That's a hell of a lot of money, but Osimhen seems to be a player of huge promise - and one that's been compared to Didier Drogba in the past.

The Nigeria international's old Charleroi teammate Nicolas Penneteau once claimed that he reminds him of the Chelsea legend, saying to Goal.com: "I’d compare him to Didier Drogba. He has the same profile. He can do everything and he’s phenomenally powerful.”