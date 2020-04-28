Jozo Simunovic comments on Celtic contract situation

Celtic have a decision to make on defender Jozo Simunovic.

Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic has told The Scottish Sun that he wants to stay at the club long-term given that his deal ends this summer.

The Bhoys brought in Simunovic in 2015, raiding Dinamo Zagreb on deadline day to sign the centre back as a replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

Subscribe

Celtic have seen Simunovic go through a whole host of injury problems in almost five years at the club, but he has still racked up more than 100 appearances for the Bhoys.

The 25-year-old was wanted by Lille last summer, but Celtic stood firm and kept the defender, batting Lille away according to the Daily Record.

Simunovic has had his ups and downs again this season, with his costly mistake in the second leg of the Europa League defeat to Copenhagen sticking in the mind.

Celtic have a decision to make on Simunovic though, as his contract comes to an end this summer, and the global pandemic means he hasn't been able to impress Celtic of late.

Now, Simunovic has admitted that many of the greatest times in his career have been with Celtic, and he wants to make it 10 titles in a row with the club.

Simunovic added that he's happy at Celtic and wants to stay, but he 'needs to see the situation' with his contract, seemingly putting the ball in Celtic's court.

“I’ve had some great times in my football career and many of the best have been at Celtic,” said Simunovic. “I will remember them for all of my life. There was the Invincible season — the second time I did that at a club. I was at Dinamo Zagreb when they made it ten in a row — so there is a good chance to do that with Celtic as well.”

“The feeling was amazing when we won our first Treble. Then the second came, and a third, and we were on our way this season again. There have been so many great times I’ve had here and I want to continue. We need to see the situation with my contract as well. I am happy here and I want to stay, so we will see,” he added.