Review: Science vs JAWZRSIZE – does YouTube's favourite 'face exercise' work?

If you’ve spent any reasonable amount of time on the internet within the past few months, chances are you’ve seen adverts for JAWZRSIZE, the silicon ball that you chew to work out facial muscles.

JAWZRSIZE markets itself as a “non-invasive facelift” that burns your facial fat, chisels your jawline, rejuvenates facial hair and reduces tension in the face.

Sounds too good to be true doesn’t it? That’s because it is.

EXERCISE MYTHS: Find out more about common exercise myths.

The simple answer is no.

There is no evidence that it actually burns facial fat or develop muscles. The number of calories that you burn off from a 30-minute session is so small that it barely registers as a ‘fat-burning’ exercise.

University of South California’s Dr Laurel Henderson explains: “We don’t have any measure of how much muscle you gain, So, you might actually have a bad aesthetic result. You might have more bulk than you wanted... like football player neck.”

In fact, many JAWZRSIZE customers have complained of a sore jaw, tension headaches and ‘popping jaw’ which is caused by injuring the temporomandibular joint, the hinge that connects the jaw to the face.

Then there is the excessive drooling. When using JAWZRSIZE, the body thinks you are chewing food and produces a ridiculous amount of saliva – ironically, this stimulates stomach acid production which makes you hungry.

There is also no evidence that it rejuvenates hair growth. In fact, the £29.95 price tag of JAWZRSIZE’s basic model may leave you pulling your own hair out. “You would be far better off taking that money and buying some resistance bands or investing in some old dumbbells”, says one customer.

Despite the drawbacks, lots of people are enjoying using JAWRSIZE with a 4.5/5 score on TrustPilot. Fitness-fanatic ‘Doctor Ben’ (not a real doctor) concludes in his YouTube review, “It’s not going to be for everyone, but I’ll semi-regularly use it.”

JAWZRSIZE can be nicely summarised by ‘Bob’ on Amazon who says, “It works, but the pressure hurt my teeth. Money well spent.” Unfortunately, Bob then goes on to revise his review a day later. “UPDATE: I started using this 3 days ago and the bottom tooth mold is already worn down. Now it’s cutting into my gums.”