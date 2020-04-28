Get to know Jaren Lewison: Age, Instagram and roles before Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever fans want to get to know Jaren Lewison, so let's consider his age, roles and more.

Many of us currently have more time on our hands, which means Netflix has really had to step up to the plate with its content...

Fortunately, they've done just that.

Since the lockdown commenced, the popular streaming service has unveiled a wide range of great titles for us to tuck into. For fans of teen comedies, the latest obsession is Never Have I Ever.

Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, this 10-episode series tells the story of Devi Vishwakumar (played Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) who just wants to live the normal teen experience. We all know that never quite goes to plan!

Through her and her friends, the show uses characters to explore a wealth of important themes essential to the coming of age genre. It also highlights some terrific rising talent, so let's take a moment to spotlight Jaren Lewison, who plays Ben.

Jaren Lewison: Age

Never Have I Ever actor Jaren Lewison is 20-years-old.

He plays Devi's nemesis at school and there are some really great back and forths between the pair scattered across the episodes.

As highlighted by Pop Buzz, he's currently studying at the University of Southern California and has been doing so for the past year, while still making time for filming Never Have I Ever.

However, it's uncertain which course he is enrolled on.

The show has provided him with his biggest acting opportunity to date, with his character proving increasingly significant as the series develops. Nevertheless, that doesn't mean he hasn't been involved in some rather notable projects over the years.

So, where have we seen him before?

Never Have I Ever star's previous roles

According to IMDb, Jaren has a recurring role on the hit kids property Barney, featuring the titular purple dinosaur. He was Joshua and featured on the likes of Barney: Let's Go on Vacation, Let's Play Outside and more.

He first appeared on Barney back in 2008, and moving forward, he played the part of Young Robert in the TV series Lone Star back in 2010.

In the realm of TV movies, he is credited for 2012's Bad Fairy (Roman DiRizzo) and Away and Back (Kyle Peterson). On the other hand, he also landed movie roles in 2014's Men, Women & Children (Jake Truby), Beyond the Farthest Star (Young Adam) and 2019's 90 Feet From Home (Young Tommy).

Arguably, his biggest role ahead of Never Have I Ever came in the 2018 comedy Tag (Hoagie - 18 Years Old), with the older version of the character played by Ed Helms of The Hangover trilogy fame.

Actor Jaren Lewison attends the red carpet premiere of "Away & Back" at iPic Westwood on January 20, 2015 in Westwood, California.

Follow Jaren Lewison on Instagram

If you're a fan of Jaren's work in Never Have I Ever and fancy keeping up to date with the rising star, it's worth following him on Instagram.

You can find him over at @jarenlewison; he currently has 19.2k followers.

There are a number of show-related posts as well as a range of other snaps to scroll through. Ahead of the premiere, he posted: "Never Have I Ever... met the coolest boy in the world. World, meet Ben Gross. So excited to finally announce my part in @neverhaveiever on @Netflix! Created by @MindyKaling & @LoulieLang: two of the most incredible women I know... I cannot wait for everyone to see this hilarious, witty, and touching story of a 15-year-old Indian-American girl (Devi) navigating through high school. Played by the goofiest dude I know, @maitreyiramakrishnan."

