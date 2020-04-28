Is the Alien Isolation DLC season pass worth it? Everything you must know!

A helping hand in letting you know whether the Alien Isolation DLC season pass is worth the extra money.

The brilliant Alien Isolation is available right now for just £1.50 on Steam. While this is a massive bargain, there are some onlookers who are wondering if the DLC is worth the near £10 fee for the game plus its season pass. If you are yet to commit to a purchase and are wondering if the downloadable content is worth squandering a mega bargain for a great bargain, then here you'll discover the answer.

Alien Isolation is a scary game so it's obviously not for you if you don't enjoy horror experiences. Granted, it's not very scary come the first few hours, but once you encounter the iconic baddie then you'll be soiling yourself non-stop when hearing his stomps more thunderous than Mr X from Resident Evil 2. There's unfortunately nothing to report as of this moment about a sequel happening, but you should definitely buy Creative Assembly's horror game right now if it's on your backlong.

And below you'll discover whether the DLC season pass is worth the extra fee.

Alien Isolation season pass

The Alien Isolation collection comes with the DLC season pass and it currently costs £8.74 over on Steam.

This season pass comes with the following seven DLC items:

Corporate Lockdown

Crew Expendable

Last Survivor

Lost Contact

Safe Haven

Trauma

The Trigger

Is the Alien Isolation DLC worth it?

Yes, the Alien Isolation DLC is worth the £8.74 fee on Steam.

Some people have been asking whether the DLC is worth it seeing as Alien Isolation is available on its own for £1.50, but the season pass does justify the additional couple of pounds.

Granted, none of the bonus content is spectacular as it's mostly just maps and unique modes, but it still adds more playtime to your experience.

And the Last Survivor is especially good because it allows you to play as Ellen Ripley so you can take a break from the first-person perspective of her daughter.

If you don't really want to spend more than a few quid you could just buy Alien Isolation for £1.50 with the Last Survivor DLC at £0.69 for a total of £2.09.

However, while it's currently a huge bargain, you may as well spend just under £10 for the entire library.