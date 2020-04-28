Is SnowRunner multiplayer with cross-platform play? What you must know!

Some gamers are wondering if there is multiplayer in the newly released SnowRunner with cross-platform play.

SnowRunner has just launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Epic Games store with some reviews describing it as an essential purchase. However, if you are yet to commit to a purchase due to uncertainty surroundings it multiplayer, here you'll discover what its online play entails and whether it includes cross-platform play.

As previously mentioned, the reviews for SnowRunner have been extremely positive with many outlets agreeing that it's addictive, challenging, and graphically stunning. All of this arguably makes it one of the biggest and best received game of the year as well as one of the best delivery simulators behind Death Stranding which it riffed in a brilliant trailer.

Now that you know the game is said to be good and highly recommended, below you'll discover what its multiplayer is and whether it supports crossplay between PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Is SnowRunner mutliplayer?

Yes, SnowRunner does include multiplayer on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

The multiplayer of SnowRunner allows up to four players in which you can co-operatively complete missions and objectives.

You'll be able to explore the huge open-world together with three of your mates while reflecting on the game's beauty when not battling its incredibly harsh and deadly weather conditions.

Unfortunately, you'll be restricted to your platform when it comes to who to play with.

Hey Lee, we are not planning on having cross-platform multiplayer at this time. — SnowRunner (@PlaySnowRunner) February 18, 2020

Is SnowRunner cross-platform?

There is no cross-platform play in SnowRunner.

The official Twitter account for SnowRunner has confirmed that there are no plans for crossplay to be added.

While it's disappointing for those who have mates on other systems, the game should still be worthy of your time thanks to its dozens of vehicles to unlock and upgrade coupled with its high amount of missions.

Not to mention the reason most people enjoy these sort of games is because of the magnificent open-world. And SnowRunner's is said to be one of the best with its ultra-realistic physics and extreme beauty.

SnowRunner is available on PS4, Xbox One, and the Epic Games store.