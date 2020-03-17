Is Latitude Festival 2020 cancelled? Organisers make new announcement

Many events are facing uncertainty, but is Latitude Festival 2020 cancelled?

Festival season has been thrown into question this year, with many events facing cancellation or postponement.

Just weeks ago, Boris Johnson delivered the news many of us were anticipating. In a sincere statement, he announced that we must adhere to government guidelines, stay home and save lives.

In the speech, he included that we must only venture out for work if absolutely necessary, shopping for essentials as infrequently as possible and for exercise once a day if we wish.

Since then, so many music festivals have made the dreaded announcement.

For Latitude hopefuls, all eyes and ears are attentive right now. The likes of Glastonbury, Download, Isle of Wight and Lovebox have already called it, but has Latitude followed suit?

A busy food and drink stalls area during Latitude Festival on the 21st July 2019 in Southwold in the United Kingdom.

Is Latitude Festival 2020 cancelled?

Latitude Festival 2020 is officially cancelled and will no longer take place on the previously confirmed date of Thursday, July 16th 2020.

Over on the website, they posed a statement on Monday, April 27th 2020, breaking the news: "Latitude Festival will no longer be taking place this year. We’ve been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and it’s become clear that it’s just not possible for this year’s festival to go ahead."

"Our heart goes out to the fans, artists, suppliers, performers, volunteers – our entire Latitude family. Thank you, as ever, for your continued support."

They also posted on Twitter [see below].

We’re sorry to announce that Latitude 2020 will no longer be going ahead. Read the full statement below. pic.twitter.com/cgPaMcvYcm — Latitude Festival (@LatitudeFest) April 27, 2020

Latitude 2020: Statement continued

The statement continues: "We are working closely with our ticketing partners and they will be in touch very soon to process your refund, or, if you prefer, you can retain your ticket and carry it over to next year. Look out for an e-mail from your ticketing agent very soon and please only contact them if you have not been contacted after 7 days as they are very busy at this time. If you purchased your ticket from a physical outlet, please contact that store to obtain your refund."

Addressing future plans, they add: "We’re going to put our all into planning the best Latitude you’ve ever been to and can’t wait to see you in July 2021. For now, keep safe, keep healthy and look after each other."

