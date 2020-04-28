Ian Wright says he wishes Liverpool's £20m man had slipped up instead of Gerrard

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren may not be particularly highly thought of by Ian Wright...

Ian Wright has told the Monday Night Club that he wishes Liverpool’s Dejan Lovren had slipped instead of Steven Gerrard in the Reds’ game against Chelsea back in 2014.

In what is now one of the most infamous games in Premier League history, Gerrard’s slip helped to cost Liverpool the title.

Unfortunately for such a talented and iconic player as Gerrard, the slip has become forever associated with him.

And Wright has joked that he wishes that current Liverpool defender Lovren had made the mishap instead.

“If I could choose someone else, I would probably have choose Lovren,” he laughed.

“I know he wasn’t playing but if I could throw someone into the scenario I’d probably throw in Lovren, because he’s got history.”

Lovren hasn’t always endeared himself to English football fans, after some outlandish claims in the media.

The Liverpool man suggested that he felt he was one of the best defenders in the world two years ago, with those comments raising eye brows.

Lovren actually wasn’t even at Anfield when Gerrard did slip up.

The Croatian arrived in a £20 million (BBC Sport) transfer in the build-up to the 2014/15 season, and has been at Liverpool ever since.