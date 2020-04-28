'I told him I could play': £1.5m man claims he told Kinnear he could play for Leeds

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has fought his way back into the plans at Elland Road.

Mateusz Klich has told Leeds United’s official website that he urged Angus Kinnear to give him a chance at Elland Road two years ago.

Klich has become an important player for Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa, with his goalscoring touch and lung-busting runs from midfield proving key.

However, the Polish international actually had a very difficult start after moving to the Yorkshire club.

Klich was sent out on loan by Leeds at the start of 2018, just months after he made a £1.5 million move (Yorkshire Evening Post).

And Klich really had to fight to win his place back in Leeds’ team that summer.

He recalls: “I said to Angus [Kinnear] as he said in the match programme that I told him I had unfinished business. I told him I could play here but I didn’t have the chance to prove myself and that’s why I really wanted to come back.”

Leeds will now be delighted that they did give Klich a second chance to prove his worth, as he has proven his talent beyond any doubt.

Klich’s remarkable fitness levels, combined with his technical ability, have made him a reliable presence in Bielsa’s starting line-up.

Klich has made 39 appearances for Leeds this term, scoring five goals and claiming four assists.