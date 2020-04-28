Quick links

'I told him I could play': £1.5m man claims he told Kinnear he could play for Leeds

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has fought his way back into the plans at Elland Road.

Mateusz Klich has told Leeds United’s official website that he urged Angus Kinnear to give him a chance at Elland Road two years ago.

Klich has become an important player for Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa, with his goalscoring touch and lung-busting runs from midfield proving key.

However, the Polish international actually had a very difficult start after moving to the Yorkshire club.

 

Klich was sent out on loan by Leeds at the start of 2018, just months after he made a £1.5 million move (Yorkshire Evening Post).

And Klich really had to fight to win his place back in Leeds’ team that summer.

He recalls: “I said to Angus [Kinnear] as he said in the match programme that I told him I had unfinished business. I told him I could play here but I didn’t have the chance to prove myself and that’s why I really wanted to come back.”

Leeds will now be delighted that they did give Klich a second chance to prove his worth, as he has proven his talent beyond any doubt.

Klich’s remarkable fitness levels, combined with his technical ability, have made him a reliable presence in Bielsa’s starting line-up.

Klich has made 39 appearances for Leeds this term, scoring five goals and claiming four assists.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

