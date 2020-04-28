How to watch the Virtual Madrid Open: TV channel and live stream options explained

Real-life sport may have been cancelled worldwide but that hasn't stopped tennis' Madrid Open going ahead in virtual form.

Thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, the global sporting calendar has been left in tatters with countless events either cancelled or postponed.

The situation is affecting everything from football to Formula 1.

One sport, tennis, has come up with a novel solution to keep fans entertained during this testing time by hosting a virtual competition instead of a real-life event.

That competition is the Virtual Madrid Open but how does the tournament work and how can fans tune in?

What is the Virtual Madrid Open?

The Madrid Open Virtual Pro is an online tennis tournament that is replacing this year's actual Madrid Open.

To compete, real-life tennis players are taking to the Tennis World Tour video game and taking control of digital versions of themselves on the PS4.

The tournament itself is being structured into a group stage at first before concluding with traditional knockout rounds.

A prize purse of €300,000 is being split between the two ATP and WTA champions to help those tennis players in need who have their incomes affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. A further €50,000 will also be donated to the Madrid Food Bank to help ease the impact of the current outbreak.

Who's taking part?

A whole host of real-life tennis players are taking part in the event.

The biggest names by far are Rafa Nadal, Andy Murray and Caroline Wozniacki while a host of other competitors from down the rankings are also taking part.

The full list of players taking part in the Madrid Open Virtual Pro competition can be found here.

Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal during the 2016 Madrid Open

How to watch

The Madrid Open Virtual Pro competition is available to watch online via Eurosport's YouTube channel and the official Madrid Open Facebook page.

The actual Madrid Open was originally planned to air on Amazon Prime Video here in the UK but the streaming service is not showing the virtual edition of the tournament.

The Madrid Open Virtual Pro competition is available to watch daily on YouTube and Facebook until the four-day tournament comes to an end on April 30th.