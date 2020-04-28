'Hopefully at Liverpool': 22-year-old says he wants to be at Anfield for the years ahead

Joe Gomez has impressed at the heart of Liverpool's defence alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Joe Gomez has told Sky Sports that he wants to be at Liverpool for a long time yet.

Gomez has formed a simply brilliant partnership with Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk at the heart of Jurgen Klopp’s side’s backline.

Liverpool have the very best defensive record of any team in the Premier League, which has helped them storm to the top of the league by 25 points.

And Gomez now has gone on record to suggest that he just wants to keep playing for Liverpool for the years ahead.

“My aim is to be up there and try to be the best I can be, wherever that takes me; hopefully at Liverpool for a long time and hopefully we can achieve good things," he said.

Gomez actually had to fight for his place this term, as for the first few months of the campaign he struggled to break into the team.

Joel Matip moved ahead of Gomez for a stage, but the 22-year-old has regained his place now, and shows no signs of losing it.

Liverpool’s whole defence actually looks set for the years ahead, with Klopp having such a solid foundation to build upon at Anfield.