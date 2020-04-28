Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'Hopefully at Liverpool': 22-year-old says he wants to be at Anfield for the years ahead

John Verrall
Joe Gomez in action during an England training session at St. George's Park on October 7, 2019 in Burton-upon-Trent, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Joe Gomez has impressed at the heart of Liverpool's defence alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Joe Gomez of Liverpool FC controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool FC at Wanda Metropolitano on February 18,...

Joe Gomez has told Sky Sports that he wants to be at Liverpool for a long time yet.

Gomez has formed a simply brilliant partnership with Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk at the heart of Jurgen Klopp’s side’s backline.

Liverpool have the very best defensive record of any team in the Premier League, which has helped them storm to the top of the league by 25 points.

 

And Gomez now has gone on record to suggest that he just wants to keep playing for Liverpool for the years ahead.

“My aim is to be up there and try to be the best I can be, wherever that takes me; hopefully at Liverpool for a long time and hopefully we can achieve good things," he said. 

Gomez actually had to fight for his place this term, as for the first few months of the campaign he struggled to break into the team.

Liverpool's Joe Gomez prepares to take a throw-in during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield on October 7, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Joel Matip moved ahead of Gomez for a stage, but the 22-year-old has regained his place now, and shows no signs of losing it.

Liverpool’s whole defence actually looks set for the years ahead, with Klopp having such a solid foundation to build upon at Anfield.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch