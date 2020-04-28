Quick links

Liverpool

'His time is up now': Liverpool fans want Edwards to sell £20m star

Dejan Lovren of Liverpool
Dejan Lovren has been linked with a move away from Liverpool in recent weeks.

Liverpool fans on Twitter have been discussing whether Dejan Lovren should be retained by the club once the transfer window opens.

The Croatia international has been heavily linked with a move away from Anfield in recent weeks.

Last month, it was reported by Team Talk that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had given Lovren the greenlight to leave.

The former Southampton star joined the Reds in a £20 million deal back in 2014 [The Telegraph] and although there's been some very bright moments during his time on Merseyside, he is perhaps associated with error-prone defending for the most part.

 

And quite a few Liverpool fans on social media are of the opinion that their club should get rid of him when they're able to.

If we're honest, Michael Edwards, the club's Director of Football, should look to sell him.

It's not that Lovren is a horrible centre-back because he isn't as poor as many fans feel he is, but Klopp simply doesn't need him.

Liverpool have three centre-backs that are better than him - Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez - and with others like Sepp van den Berg coming through, things are only going to get worse for Lovren in terms of game time.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

