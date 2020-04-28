'His time is up now': Liverpool fans want Edwards to sell £20m star

Dejan Lovren has been linked with a move away from Liverpool in recent weeks.

Liverpool fans on Twitter have been discussing whether Dejan Lovren should be retained by the club once the transfer window opens.

The Croatia international has been heavily linked with a move away from Anfield in recent weeks.

Last month, it was reported by Team Talk that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had given Lovren the greenlight to leave.

The former Southampton star joined the Reds in a £20 million deal back in 2014 [The Telegraph] and although there's been some very bright moments during his time on Merseyside, he is perhaps associated with error-prone defending for the most part.

And quite a few Liverpool fans on social media are of the opinion that their club should get rid of him when they're able to.

Here's how they reacted on Twitter:

Sell, his time is up now — Ben Ellis (@benellis92) April 27, 2020

Sell sell sell — Ahmed Saleh (@AhmedSyala) April 27, 2020

1000000% sell — Osama Mohammed (@OsamaMo2020) April 27, 2020

I'll pack his bags for him — Jim (@Officially_Jim) April 27, 2020

Sell is an understatement send him on compulsory retirement — Kunle Idris (@realkleef) April 27, 2020

sell, he can go to Everton for free — Joe (@MightyElliott) April 27, 2020

Never been more passionate about anything in my life - SELL! Give him away for free. Pay someone to take him. — ✋ (@tomonthekop) April 27, 2020

'

SELL NOW... PLEASE. BURN HIS CONTRACT. DO SOMETHING — zm_valji786 (@ZValji786) April 27, 2020

If we're honest, Michael Edwards, the club's Director of Football, should look to sell him.

It's not that Lovren is a horrible centre-back because he isn't as poor as many fans feel he is, but Klopp simply doesn't need him.

Liverpool have three centre-backs that are better than him - Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez - and with others like Sepp van den Berg coming through, things are only going to get worse for Lovren in terms of game time.