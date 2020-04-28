'Great options': Agent suggests £15m Arsenal, Leicester linked star is open to Premier League

Two Premier League giants, Mikel Arteta's Gunners and Brendan Rodgers' Foxes, reportedly want Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

Red Bull Salzburg star Dominik Szoboszlai could be on his way to the Premier League sooner rather than later, the midfielder’s agent has told The Sun amid speculation linking him with Leicester City and Arsenal.

Salzburg must be sick of the transfer window.

As recently as January, the dominant force of Austrian football saw two thirds of their much-vaunted front three spirited away, Takumi Minamino joining Liverpool before Erling Braut Haaland took his relentless prolificity to Borussia Dortmund.

South Korean starlet Hwang Hee Chan looks certain to follow in their footsteps and he might not be alone. The Sun reports that Leicester and Arsenal are keen on a £15 million-rated Hungary international famed for his pinpoint set-pieces and an eye for a spectacular.

No wonder 19-year-old Szoboszlai has been compared to Paul Pogba, Toni Kroos, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and more.

“There are some great options and England is definitely a very good one for the future,” says agent Matyas Esterhazy. “But the main thing now is to survive the crisis and finish the season, hopefully as champions.”

With Mesut Ozil’s once dazzling star fading fast, and amid the ongoing doubts about Dani Ceballos’ future at the Emirates, an Arsenal side lacking cutting edge have been tipped to take Szoboszlai to north London.

And, even if the Gunners are no longer the force they once were during Arsene Wenger’s heyday, the chance to don that iconic red and white shirt might be impossible to turn down.

“It is a huge honour to be linked with giant clubs like Arsenal,” Szoboszlai told Goal last year.

With 11 goals and assists during 2019/20 alone, Szoboszlai continues to go from strength to strength in Austria. A dream move to Arsenal feels more likely than ever before.