'Gave me a headache': PL star names Liverpool attacker as his toughest ever opponent

Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey came up against Liverpool's Roberto Firmino on the opening day of the season.

Ben Godfrey has told Copa 90 that Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is the best player he has come up against in his career.

Norwich actually took on Liverpool on the opening day of the Premier League season way back in August, and they were given a quick example of how difficult life in the top flight would be.

Liverpool ran out 4-1 winners on that occasion, and Godfrey has admitted that marking Firmino was a huge challenge due to his movement.

“When we played Firmino at Liverpool, he was drifting into pockets and I didn’t know whether to go with him. If I go with him Mane and Salah are going in behind you,” Godfrey said.

“He gave me a headache, I didn’t know what to to do!”

Godfrey did do a better job of keeping Firmino and Liverpool quiet the second time the two sides met this season, with the Reds only just running out 1-0 winners at Carrow Road.

Godfrey’s words on Firmino really do highlight just how important he is to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Brazilian may not have scored as often as hoped this term, but his ability to bring others into player remains hugely important for the Reds.

In total Firmino has played 43 games for the Reds so far this term, scoring 11 goals and claiming 12 assists.