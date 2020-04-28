FIFA 20: How to get Twitch Prime Pack 3 from EA

FIFA 20 How To Get Twitch Prime Pack 3 From EA
How to get the newly released Twitch Prime Pack 3 from EA for FIFA 20.

FIFA 20 has received a new update which has brought about changes to Ultimate Team. However, away from this patch, there has also been the release of Twitch Prime Pack 3 which can be claimed right now. If you're having difficulties obtaining this pack, here you'll discover how to get it so you can reap its rewards.

As you'd expect from its number, Twitch Prime Pack 3 isn't the first Amazon Prime luxury for FIFA 20 players as there have been two previous ones. Ultimate Team is pretty much the heart and soul of the football series seeing as it's apparently hard to give a thought or care about the shallow Career Mode, so if you're someone who enjoys the online gameplay you'll definitely want to get the Twitch content.

Below you'll discover how to claim the free loot.

FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Twitch Prime Pack 3 loot

The loot you get from the FIFA 20 Twitch Prime Pack 3 is as follows:

  • One player pick from a selection of four players with 82 overall or better
  • Four gold rare players
  • One loan Team Of The Season player for seven games

How To Claim FIFA 20 Twitch Prime Pack 3

How to claim FIFA 20 Twitch Prime Pack 3

You must have a Twitch Prime account to claim the FIFA 20 Pack 3.

And that's all you should need to do to clam the third Twitch Prime Pack for FIFA 20.

